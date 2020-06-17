Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.03. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 938,088 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$2.99 to C$3.17 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.90 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $462.73 million and a PE ratio of -13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.69.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$30.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,707,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,055.90.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

