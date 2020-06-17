Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.03. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 938,088 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$2.99 to C$3.17 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.90 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.
The firm has a market cap of $462.73 million and a PE ratio of -13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.69.
In related news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,707,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,055.90.
Premier Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:PG)
Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
