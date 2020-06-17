Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147,923 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Procter & Gamble worth $617,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $117.94. 336,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,483. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $288.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.