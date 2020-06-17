Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. 7,088,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,446,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

