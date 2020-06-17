Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,888 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.07. 10,115,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,084,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.