Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $293.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

