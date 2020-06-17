Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.21. 706,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

