Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.18. 300,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

