Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.22. 2,930,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,944. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

