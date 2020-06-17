Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,290 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.25 and its 200-day moving average is $235.22. The company has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

