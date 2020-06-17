Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.31. 329,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,316,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

