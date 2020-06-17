Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 640 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

V stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $193.62. 3,977,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.35. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $372.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

