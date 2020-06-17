Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,227 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47,404 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 95,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $930,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826,231 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

