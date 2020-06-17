ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.95

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $26.78. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 13,371,522 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6,800.6% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,734,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,405 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 229.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,501,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,010.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 596,477 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $796,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,212,192.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 287,585 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

