ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.14

Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.14 and traded as high as $86.97. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $83.10, with a volume of 171,700 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

