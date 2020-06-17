Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Stake Decreased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,269 shares during the quarter. Qiagen comprises about 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 440,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Qiagen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

QGEN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. 65,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,617. Qiagen NV has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

