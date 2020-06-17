Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.24.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,481. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $205,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,970. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

