QTS Realty Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.
QTS Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,342.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.
Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -217.45 and a beta of 0.53.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.
In related news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
