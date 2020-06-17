QTS Realty Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

QTS Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,342.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -217.45 and a beta of 0.53.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In related news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

