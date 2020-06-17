QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,233 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of QUALCOMM worth $125,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.94. 7,435,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,611,026. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.