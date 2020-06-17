Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $113.82

Shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $113.82 and traded as high as $132.50. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REMYF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Remy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

