Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.40

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.40 and traded as high as $31.69. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 21,287 shares changing hands.

RTOKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.