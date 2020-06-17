Robert Paul Sells 10,000 Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,065.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $222,700.00.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 566,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. Alector Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. On average, analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Alector from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays began coverage on Alector in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alector by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 47,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

