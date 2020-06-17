SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $83.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.12.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,070. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.37) EPS. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

