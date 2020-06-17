Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 16,711 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $265,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $348.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,355. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $356.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

