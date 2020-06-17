Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,479,623 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479,623 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.16% of Yandex worth $127,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $1,776,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yandex by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $9,127,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Shares of YNDX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.