Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 220,716 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,716 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of Automatic Data Processing worth $105,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.2% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 601,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,171,000 after buying an additional 128,430 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,516. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

