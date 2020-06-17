Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 230,220 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 65.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,220 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $110,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Waters by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,662. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.