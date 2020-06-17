Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,264,537 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Oracle worth $296,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 443.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 105,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,642. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

