Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,212,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 356,603 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $170,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $157.30. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.