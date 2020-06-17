Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,208,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of UBS Group worth $93,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,961,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,331,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,952,000 after purchasing an additional 867,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $310,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UBS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 208,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,491. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49.
In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
UBS Group Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
