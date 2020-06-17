Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,208,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of UBS Group worth $93,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,961,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,331,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,952,000 after purchasing an additional 867,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $310,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 208,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,491. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

