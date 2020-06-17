Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,651 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.25% of Danaher worth $247,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $176.32. 116,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,212. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $176.44. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

