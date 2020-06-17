Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,917,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81,880 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $283,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $172.05. 186,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,188. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

