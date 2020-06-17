Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,752 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of Adobe worth $371,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 685.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 170,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,202,000 after purchasing an additional 148,647 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.34. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $411.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock worth $5,772,736. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.50.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

