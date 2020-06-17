Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,422 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola worth $232,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. 9,914,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,605,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

