Schroder Investment Management Group Has $107.53 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,132 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.41% of Globe Life worth $107,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $120,501,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after buying an additional 488,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 261.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $19,820,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,564,000 after buying an additional 258,435 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.