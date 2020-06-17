Schroder Investment Management Group Has $112.92 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,724 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of Chubb worth $112,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $129.81. 76,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,028. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

