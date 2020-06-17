Schroder Investment Management Group Has $124.91 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 245,492 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.62% of Amdocs worth $124,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amdocs by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. 32,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.