Schroder Investment Management Group Has $169.74 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,259 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.93% of Rockwell Automation worth $169,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.53.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.90. 34,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.