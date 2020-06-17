Schroder Investment Management Group Has $220.22 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,370,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,634,947 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $220,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 184,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 111,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,972 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pfizer by 129.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. 21,640,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,959,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

