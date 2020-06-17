Schroder Investment Management Group Has $370.06 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,195 shares during the period. Booking makes up 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.67% of Booking worth $370,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $39.85 on Wednesday, hitting $1,633.89. 19,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,565.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,706.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.17 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

