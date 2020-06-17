Schroder Investment Management Group Has $425.37 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $425,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 929,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,084,748. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $308.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

