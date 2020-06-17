Schroder Investment Management Group Has $94.33 Million Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,193 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Catalent were worth $94,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Catalent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.27. 42,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

