Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,510,036 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,913,241 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $555,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. 13,146,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,659,300. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $254.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

