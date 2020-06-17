Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,035,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 614,999 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 10.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.94% of Alibaba Group worth $4,721,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,443,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,370,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day moving average of $207.11. The company has a market cap of $567.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

