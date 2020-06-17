Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,790 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $101,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,943 shares of company stock worth $7,098,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.61. 2,092,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $260.43 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.