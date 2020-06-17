Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 966,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,788 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $137,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 98.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.33. 32,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

