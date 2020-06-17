Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,679,950 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,233,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,679,950 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $382,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,570,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

