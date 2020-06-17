Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 237,984 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237,984 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.94% of Omnicom Group worth $107,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. 81,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

