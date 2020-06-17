Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 419,439 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419,439 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.90% of Credicorp worth $96,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,152,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 18,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $358,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 191.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,042. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $240.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Banco Santander raised Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.