Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 61,386 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,386 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of Anthem worth $138,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.53 and its 200-day moving average is $274.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

