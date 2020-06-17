Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,214,205 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $99,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 57,004,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,042,920. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

